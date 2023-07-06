D.J. Moore will play for a new club in the 2023 NFL season. The wide receiver was traded to the Chicago Bears prior the Draft, and now one of his new teammates has talked about his arrival, offering high praise to him.

During the offseason, the Carolina Panthers decided to trade up in the 2023 NFL Draft. They got the 1st-overall pick from the Bears, but had to give them a talented player such as D.J. Moore.

The 26-year-old is poised to bolster the Bears offense. He has been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the league recently, and he definitely wants to prove himself by succeeding with Chicago.

Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott’s honest take on D.J. Moore’s impact

At the end of the 2022 season, rumors suggested that the Bears were interested in trading their 1st-overall pick. Of course they were looking for a huge compensation for it, and they found a very attractive offer coming from Carolina.

Chicago received a total of four picks and D.J. Moore for their spot in this year’s draft. The Bears wanted to give Justin Fields an elite wideout, and the former Panthers player was definitely the best option.

However, Moore was not the only wide receiver that arrived to Chicago this year. In the fourth round of the draft, the Bears selected Tyler Scott. Now that he’s set to pair up with the 26-year-old, the former Cincinnati player has nothing but respect for his new teammate.

“D.J. Moore, obviously, being a teammate, he — man — he’s everything advertised and more,” Scott told NBC Sports Chicago’s Under Center podcast when asked which wideouts he studies to improve. “Like he plays with such a calmness to him. Just the control to him. And football players know, you know, kind of what that looks like. And he just kind of plays just under control. But it’s not necessarily like he’s playing slow or behind. It’s just, he just kind of plays like he knows what he’s doing. You can tell he’s experienced in what he does. … He’s just playing at a different level than everybody.”