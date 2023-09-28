As the Las Vegas Raiders are having a disappointing 2023 NFL season, the AFC West team is reportedly hearing offers for Davante Adams. Here are the six teams interested in the services of the elite wide receiver.

Raiders’ fans have not been enjoying the best times recently. They have faced challenges with their team’s decisions, as the club has been struggling to compete and is a long way from returning to its glory days.

During this offseason, Las Vegas underwent a significant change, parting ways with Derek Carr and acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the team continues to face numerous challenges, which may prompt them to consider trading some of their top players in exchange for valuable picks to secure a brighter future.

Report: Raiders are listening to offers for WR Davante Adams

Before the start of the 2023 NFL season, there were rumors circulating that the Raiders were contemplating trading Davante Adams. However, their intention was to retain him to assist Jimmy Garoppolo in achieving success.

Nonetheless, their campaign didn’t start in the best way possible. Unfortunately, it appears that the AFC West club won’t be able to contend this year, and trading their top players could provide them with valuable picks to construct a stronger team in the future.

According to NFL Insider Matt Lombardo, there are six teams interested in trading for Davante Adams: 49ers, Cowboys, Packers, Bengals, Browns, and Lions. The Raiders could get top draft picks for him, as they are reportedly asking for at least a first-round selection for the wide receiver.

What is Davante Adams’ contract with the Las Vegas Raiders?

In 2022, Davante Adams signed a 5-year, $140 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, which is a huge problem for any team interested in signing him.