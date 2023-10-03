The 2023 NFL season hasn’t been favorable for the Las Vegas Raiders, and their fans are growing increasingly frustrated. A video has surfaced showing Mark Davis, the team’s owner, in a heated altercation with fans who were demanding the firing of HC Josh McDaniels.

Recent years have been challenging for the Raiders. The team has faced difficulties competing in the AFC West, making only two playoff appearances in the past 21 years, both ending quickly in the Wild Card round.

Despite expectations of a decent 2023 season, the Nevada-based team has had a disappointing start. They currently hold a 1-3 record, leaving fans frustrated with their performance.

Mark Davis yells at Raiders’ fans for asking him to fire Josh McDaniels

The Raiders are clearly going through a rough patch. They have managed to win only one game this year (against the Broncos) but came close to victory in two other matches (Steelers and Chargers).

Despite having a decent roster, it appears that the coaching staff’s decisions have been costly for the Raiders this year. As a result, fans are urging the team to part ways with Josh McDaniels. However, Mark Davis is not enthusiastic about this idea.

After their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, some fans saw Mark Davis in the stands. “Smarten up!” the owner of the Raiders yelled at them after they told him to fire Josh McDaniels.

According to oddsmakers, Josh McDaniels is the third-most likely coach to be fired during the regular season, ranking behind Mike McCarthy (Cowboys), Todd Bowles (Buccaneers), and Ron Rivera (Commanders).

What is Josh McDaniels’ record as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders?

Entering Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, Josh McDaniels has a record of seven wins and 14 defeats in his two years as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.