Chandler Jones was arrested on Friday in Las Vegas as the player violated a domestic violence protection order and was charged on two counts. When the information became public, the Raiders published an official statement.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

During the last few weeks, before the incident, Jones had criticized different members of the team such as head coach Josh McDaniels and owner Mark Davis. The Raiders have made a final decision regarding his future as the defensive end hasn’t played a single snap in the NFL this season.

Las Vegas Raiders release Chandler Jones after arrest

This Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders officially released Chandler Jones. It was a direct consequence of his arrest as the team could get out of some financial clauses in the player’s contract after the legal problem.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the decision was made because of conduct detrimental to the team. It’s important to remember that, in 2022, Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract. Since September 20, the Raiders put him on the non-football illness list and now he is out.

Chandler Jones was a great defensive player for the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals before his arrival to the Raiders. He was called four times to the Pro Bowl and recorded 112 sacks during his career.