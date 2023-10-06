Davante Adams has provided clarity on his future with the Las Vegas Raiders, shedding light on what lies ahead for the star wide receiver. After a lot of rumors, the player has decided what to do next.

Adams’ tenure with the Raiders has been a roller coaster. The wideout arrived in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, a move set to significantly improve their offense.

However, Adams, a former Fresno State player, has not received much support from his team. First, they traded away Derek Carr, his best friend, and now he has had numerous problems with the club’s coaching staff and front office.

Report: Davante Adams has decided what to do with the Raiders

Last year, the Raiders wanted to provide Derek Carr with a new WR1. Las Vegas gave their 2022 1st and 2nd round picks to the Packers for Davante Adams, one of the best wideouts in the league.

Adams had an amazing first season with his new team. The 30-year-old had 100 receptions with 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. However, the club’s front office moved on from Carr earlier this year, and Davante was not comfortable with this move.

The Raiders have not been an exceptional team this year. Head coach Mike McDaniels has had several problems with the players, leading to a bad performance by the club this season.

For that reason, there were rumors that Davante Adams wanted to be traded. However, ESPN reports that the wide receiver is interested in staying in Las Vegas for several more seasons, putting an end to these suggestions.

Despite these reports, six teams remain interested in Adams. A compelling trade offer might entice the Raiders to part ways with him and acquire high draft picks for a team rebuild with younger players.

What is Davante Adams contract with the Las Vegas Raiders?

When he arrived in Nevada, Davante Adams signed a 5-year, $140 million contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders.