The Houston Texans recently lost one of their key offensive tackles to a broken hand, but they must move on and find a way to prevent such injuries from affecting the offensive line that will be put to the test during the preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

The Texans are not planning to use an experienced quarterback like Case Keenum in the preseason opener, as some had expected. Instead, their new head coach has a different plan in mind.

Last season, the Texans won only three games and lost 13. They don’t want that to happen again, and they believe that a new head coach and a new quarterback can help them improve.

Who will be the Houston Texans QB starter during the preseason opener?

According to NBC Sports and other sources, the Houston Texans will start rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots. Stroud was drafted by the Texans with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The game will take place on August 10, 7:00 PM (ET) at Gillete Stadium.

During his college career at Ohio State, Stroud was a dominant quarterback with a winning record of 21-4. He completed 575 of 830 passes for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions. Stroud is the Texans’ starting quarterback for the preseason opener, but the team also has Case Keenum and Davis Mills on the roster.