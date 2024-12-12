NFL News: Eagles star Jalen Hurts speaks out on tense relationship rumors with AJ Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a spectacular 2024 NFL season with an 11-2 record that includes a nine-game winning streak and a guaranteed postseason berth. However, just when everything seems to be going their way, there’s been a bit of a rift between Jalen Hurts and teammate AJ Brown.

Hurts is one of the most important figures for the Eagles in the tournament, being a quarterback who leads Philadelphia in every game. His role involves a direct connection with wide receivers like AJ Brown. However, as the days go by and the competition heats up, entanglements can arise.

Days earlier, Brown had stated that it was “incredibly difficult” to get into a rhythm as a receiver when the offense wasn’t passing the ball much, sparking rumors of a bad relationship with Hurts. At the same time, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham suggested that things weren’t right between the two teammates, but later recanted.

What did Hurts say about AJ Brown’s comments?

“Sometimes things change when the dynamics change. He knows I love him dearly, just like I love all these guys dearly. At the end of the day, he’s a guy that’s a competitor, that wants to win, that wants the ball, that wants to make an impact on the game. And I respect him. He’s like all of us,” Hurts told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com in response to rumors of a tense relationship with Brown.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 31-17 in a game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The relationship between Hurts and AJ Brown

Despite the recent tension, Hurts and Brown have a history of a strong relationship. Both have been friends since before they were Eagles teammates, and Hurts is even the godfather of Brown’s daughter. While that context may prove unbreakable, the Philadelphia quarterback had shown discomfort after the 27-year-old wide receiver’s remarks. “He spoke out of turn,” was Hurts’ first reaction to his offensive teammate’s comments.

The next challenge for Hurts and AJ Brown

The last few hours have been somewhat dramatic for a team on a new winning streak. The Hurts-Brown controversy is on the verge of being resolved, especially after the Eagles quarterback’s comments. It is clear that these tensions are possible at a key moment of the season. Philadelphia will have an intense matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, hosting a team they haven’t lost to at home in 60 years, but now have a 10-3 record and Russell Wilson is in great form.