NY Giants 2026 free agents: Which players are out of contract in New York?

With contracts expiring across the roster, the Giants head toward 2026 facing quiet but meaningful decisions that could reshape depth, direction and the balance of experience in New York.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants in 2025.
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants in 2025.

The New York Giants approach 2026 with key roster questions taking shape behind the scenes. As several contracts near their expiration, they face an offseason where personnel decisions could quietly redefine their direction.

Some of those pending deals involve familiar faces who have shaped recent seasons, while others belong to players still carving out their place. Together, they form a list that reflects both its recent transition and its unresolved priorities.

With free agency looming, timing and strategy will matter as much as talent. Which NFL contracts are extended, reworked or allowed to expire may influence not just the depth chart, but the broader identity New York carries into 2026.

New York Giants free agents in 2026

The Giants’ roster shows several familiar names approaching the open market in New York. Quarterback Russell Wilson is one of the most notable impending unrestricted free agents after a turbulent 2025 season where injuries and inconsistency limited his role.

Russell Wilson in 2025 (Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Reports indicate he is expected to hit free agency in March, and his recovery status and future beyond the Giants remain open questions. On the offensive front, linemen such as Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten are among those set to expire, alongside receivers like Gunner Olszewski.

Special teams aren’t immune, either: long snapper Casey Kreiter is slated to become a free agent, adding another layer of complexity. With the salary cap tightening and draft capital in play, decisions on these players could tell a broader story about whether the Giants choose continuity or wholesale change.

Each of these expiring contracts represents not just a roster move but a potential identity shift for a franchise still in flux after a challenging stretch of seasons. How the front office prioritizes extensions, re-signings and draft resources will set the tone for the 2026 campaign and beyond.

PlayerPositionFree agent type
Russell WilsonQBUnrestricted
Jermaine EluemunorRTUnrestricted
Evan NealGUnrestricted
Rakeem Nunez-RochesDLUnrestricted
Greg Van RotenGUnrestricted
Wan’dale RobinsonWRUnrestricted
Chris ManhertzTEUnrestricted
Casey KreiterLSUnrestricted
Austin SchlottmannCUnrestricted
Joshua EzeuduGUnrestricted
Aaron StinnieGUnrestricted
Demetrius Flannigan-FowlesLBUnrestricted
Victor DimukejeEDUnrestricted
Cordale FlottCBUnrestricted
Gunner OlszewskiWRUnrestricted
Daniel BellingerTEUnrestricted
Dane BeltonSUnrestricted
Zaire BarnesEDExclusive rights
Micah McFaddenLBUnrestricted
D.J. DavidsonDLUnrestricted
Nic JonesCBExclusive rights
Bryce Ford-WheatonWRRestricted
Ryan MillerWRExclusive rights
Art GreenCBExclusive rights
(Source: Spotrac)
