NY Giants 2026 free agents: Which players are out of contract in New York?

The New York Giants approach 2026 with key roster questions taking shape behind the scenes. As several contracts near their expiration, they face an offseason where personnel decisions could quietly redefine their direction.

Some of those pending deals involve familiar faces who have shaped recent seasons, while others belong to players still carving out their place. Together, they form a list that reflects both its recent transition and its unresolved priorities.

With free agency looming, timing and strategy will matter as much as talent. Which NFL contracts are extended, reworked or allowed to expire may influence not just the depth chart, but the broader identity New York carries into 2026.

New York Giants free agents in 2026

The Giants’ roster shows several familiar names approaching the open market in New York. Quarterback Russell Wilson is one of the most notable impending unrestricted free agents after a turbulent 2025 season where injuries and inconsistency limited his role.

Russell Wilson in 2025 (Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Reports indicate he is expected to hit free agency in March, and his recovery status and future beyond the Giants remain open questions. On the offensive front, linemen such as Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten are among those set to expire, alongside receivers like Gunner Olszewski.

Special teams aren’t immune, either: long snapper Casey Kreiter is slated to become a free agent, adding another layer of complexity. With the salary cap tightening and draft capital in play, decisions on these players could tell a broader story about whether the Giants choose continuity or wholesale change.

Each of these expiring contracts represents not just a roster move but a potential identity shift for a franchise still in flux after a challenging stretch of seasons. How the front office prioritizes extensions, re-signings and draft resources will set the tone for the 2026 campaign and beyond.

Player Position Free agent type Russell Wilson QB Unrestricted Jermaine Eluemunor RT Unrestricted Evan Neal G Unrestricted Rakeem Nunez-Roches DL Unrestricted Greg Van Roten G Unrestricted Wan’dale Robinson WR Unrestricted Chris Manhertz TE Unrestricted Casey Kreiter LS Unrestricted Austin Schlottmann C Unrestricted Joshua Ezeudu G Unrestricted Aaron Stinnie G Unrestricted Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Unrestricted Victor Dimukeje ED Unrestricted Cordale Flott CB Unrestricted Gunner Olszewski WR Unrestricted Daniel Bellinger TE Unrestricted Dane Belton S Unrestricted Zaire Barnes ED Exclusive rights Micah McFadden LB Unrestricted D.J. Davidson DL Unrestricted Nic Jones CB Exclusive rights Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR Restricted Ryan Miller WR Exclusive rights Art Green CB Exclusive rights (Source: Spotrac)

