The New England Patriots released one of the veteran players on the roster, Kyle Van Noy, but it is not the end of his NFL career as Van Noy is still young and is considered one of the most valuable LBs in free agency.

The New England Patriots made an early decision on Kyle Van Noty and released him to free some cap space, $5 million free now (per Field Yates). Van Noy is not just any player on the roster, he is one of the most experienced veterans who was out of the team during 2020 as he was playing with the Dolphins but last 2021-20 season he played again with the Patriots.

Van Noy was drafted by the Lions in 2014 after an impressive college football career, but with the Lions he played a couple of seasons as a rookie that weren't the best of his careers and it was obvious how Van Noy was wasting his time in Detroit.

The Patriots took Van Noy and a seventh round pick in 2016 and the Tigers got a sixth round pick for the 2017 draft. It was one of the best trades of the second decade of the 21st century for the Patriots and probably one of the worst mistakes the Tigers have ever made.

How many Super Bowl rings does Kyle Van Noy have?

Two rings, he was champion of two Super Bowls along with Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI and LIII, in addition to which he was also named Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team. His last season with the Patriots was in 2019.

What college did Kyle Van Noy play at?

BYU was the college where Kyle Van Noy played his entire college football career, from 2010 to 2013 his numbers were impressive with 149 solo tackles, 219 combined, 70 assisted, 26.0 sacks for 192 yards, 7 interceptions for 2 touchdowns and 122 yards, 11 forced fumbles.

How long did Kyle Van Noy play for the Patriots?

2016 through 2019 were Van Noy's best seasons with the Patriots, after those four seasons Van Noy played one season with the Dolphins in 2020 and he returned to the Patriots in 2021.

Can Van Noy sign with another NFL team?

Yes, Kyle Van Noy can sign with any other NFL team right now, he will most likely stay in the same conference, but if Van Noy receives a lucrative offer from an NFC team that could be his new fate.

