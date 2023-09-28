NFL: Rookie QB already has the same rushing touchdowns as Jalen Hurts in 2023

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The 2023 NFL season is well underway, and fans are getting to see Jalen Hurts again after his fantastic campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

The fourth-year quarterback made an impression in 2022 by leading his team all the way to the Super Bowl, where only three points separated them from the ultimate glory.

Hurts’ performance still left a lot to talk about, which is why all eyes are on him now. The 25-year-old is already showing his talent both on air and on the ground, but a rookie quarterback seems to be keeping up with Hurts’ great level.

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson tied with Jalen Hurts on rushing TDs in 2023

Three weeks into the 2023 NFL season, Jalen Hurts boasts three rushing touchdowns, just like Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who got off to a great start.

But when comparing their stats this year, one finds more interesting facts about the Florida product. Hurts recorded this number of touchdowns, as well as 100 yards, in 31 rushing attempts.

Richardson, on the other hand, only needed 13 attempts to run for just 15 less yards than Hurts. Besides, he did all of this in just two games, as he remained in concussion protocol during Week 3.

What pick was Anthony Richardson?

Anthony Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.