Before they suffered a terrible loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins were enjoying a fantastic start to the 2023 NFL season thanks to their offense. Unsurprisingly, Tyreek Hill was unstoppable in the first weeks.

The former Kansas City Chiefs superstar continues to be a threat for the rest of the league, and now he seems to have found special chemistry with Fins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Cheetah played a pivotal role in Miami’s three victories in the first three weeks, receiving for four touchdowns – tied with Stefon Diggs as the league-best. However, a rookie wideout has surpassed him in receiving yards.

Puka Nacua has more receiving yards than Tyreek Hill after four weeks

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua racked up 501 receiving yards after four weeks, which is higher than Hill’s 470 yards for Miami. Only Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson has recorded a better number than the 22-year-old (543 yards).

Nacua, however, did it in 39 receptions, whereas Hill received the football on 28 occasions. Besides, the Dolphins star averages more yards per reception (16.8) than the Rams wideout (12.8). Additionally, Hill has four touchdowns, while Nacua boasts just one. Either way, what the BYU product has been doing is remarkable.

What pick was Puka Nacua?

Puka Nacua was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 177th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.