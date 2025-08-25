Trending topics:
NFL roster cuts: When do teams have to reduce to 53 players?

Preseason intensity builds as coaches juggle tough choices, careers hang in the balance, and the race to secure a roster spot grows fiercer by the day. Check when NFL teams will trim down to 53 players.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Detail of Wilson footballs with the NFL logo before the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game.
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesDetail of Wilson footballs with the NFL logo before the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game.

Every summer, NFL training camps bring excitement, surprises, and inevitable heartbreak. As preseason games unfold, coaches face the daunting task of trimming rosters, shaping their season and the dreams of countless players.

The cut to 53 players is more than a numbers game. It’s a balancing act between potential and reliability, between future promise and immediate impact. For some, it’s the start of a career; for others, the sudden end of one.

These roster decisions ripple beyond the locker room, influencing depth charts, playbooks and even playoff hopes. The timeline has become as crucial as the games themselves, setting the stage for drama before Week 1 ever begins.

When is the deadline for NFL teams to cut their squads?

As the NFL preseason winds down, teams across the league are preparing for one of the most consequential dates on the calendar: the final roster cut deadline. By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, every franchise must trim its roster from a maximum of 90 players down to just 53.

This annual reduction marks the end of training camp battles and the beginning of the regular season, forcing coaches and front offices to make tough decisions about who stays and who goes.

The process is more than a numbers game—it’s a strategic balancing act. Teams must weigh potential against experience, health against reliability and short-term needs against long-term development.

Detail image of the NFL logo on a goal post before the 2015 NFC Championship game. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Detail image of the NFL logo on a goal post before the 2015 NFC Championship game. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

For many young players, especially undrafted rookies and late-round picks, this deadline represents the final hurdle in their quest to secure a spot on an NFL roster. A strong preseason performance can tip the scales, but even standout efforts aren’t always enough to guarantee a place.

Once cuts are made, the league’s waiver system comes into play. Players with fewer than four accrued seasons are subject to waivers, meaning other teams have a 24-hour window to claim them. Veterans, on the other hand, are released outright and become free agents immediately, free to sign with any team.

This distinction often influences how teams structure their final cuts, especially when trying to sneak promising prospects onto the practice squad without losing them to rival franchises.

For fans, it’s a whirlwind of speculation and breaking news. For players, it’s a time of uncertainty, hope, and sometimes heartbreak. And for coaches, it’s the culmination of months of evaluation, as they shape the roster that will carry their ambitions into the regular season.

