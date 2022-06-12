Even though he's struggled to stay healthy as of late, Julio Jones is still one of the most respected wideouts in the NFL. Here, we discuss three potential destinations for him.

The National Football League is perhaps the most ruthless sports business in the world. Injuries can derail a promising career in the blink of an eye, and players are pretty much expendable at some point in their careers.

That might as well be the case with Julio Jones right now. Despite being one of the most athletic, impactful, and talented wide receivers in the history of the league, he's still unsigned this deep into the offseason.

Jones' recent history of injuries has raised some doubts about his durability and some claim he may not even be back on the gridiron in 2022. But here, we talk about 3 destinations that would make sense for him.

NFL Rumors: 3 Teams That Could Sign Julio Jones

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots already added DeVante Parker to their thin receiving corps but that doesn't mean they're not looking to make more moves. Besides trading away N'Keal Harry, they're likely digging deep into the veteran WR market.

It wouldn't be the first time that Bill Belichick turns someone else's scraps into gold. He's got a long history of bringing in veteran stars who are still able to contribute and signing them at a massive discount.

2. Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ryan will begin a new chapter of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. But as great as their running game and defense are, their receiving corps is rather unimpressive as it stands right now.

So, Ryan could put in a good word for his best teammate of the past decade or so. They had a strong rapport and were used to wreaking havoc together. I'm sure Jones misses him after one year with Ryan Tannehill.

1. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers signed Sammy Watkins and drafted three wide receivers to fill the void left by Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But that would be way easier said than done.

They have Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard but they sill need another reliable pair of hands if they want to get over the hump come playoff time. They can afford to wait for Jones to be fully healthy, and just imagine what he could do with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football.