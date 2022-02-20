Even though the NFL season just ended, we're already looking forward to what's to come. Check out three massive quarterback trades that could go down in the offseason.

The Super Bowl is in the history books but if the Los Angeles Rams proved something is that the NFL is a quarterback's league now more than ever. Trading away Jared Goff and bringing in Matthew Stafford was just what they needed to achieve the ultimate glory.

Several teams will look to replicate their formula and improve their roster in the most important position in today's game. And the QB market is expected to be quite wild during the offseason.

With that in mind, one could only wonder where would Aaron Rodgers land if traded. For that, let's take a look at the most likely scenario for him and two other blockbuster deals that could go down pretty soon.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 QB Blockbuster Trades We Want To See

3. Deshaun Watson To The Minnesota Vikings

Trade Offer: Kirk Cousins, Cameron Dantzler, Patrick Jones, Troy Dye, Dalvin Cook, 2022 1st-round pick (12th) for Deshaun Watson.

Even though he has yet to clear his legal situation, there's league-wide interest in Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans' star could still face a suspension from the NFL but that seems unlikely at this point.

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to revamp their offense and that means parting ways with Kirk Cousins. Ironically, they'll need to sign him to an extension and restructure his contract if they want to get rid of him.

The Texans would get a massive haul for one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league and for absorbing Cousins' mammoth deal. The Vikings would miss game-changing RB Dalvin Cook but his injury-proneness is a big concern anyway.

2. Russell Wilson To The Cleveland Browns

Trade Offer: Baker Mayfield, 2022 first-round pick (13th), 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 second-round pick for Russell Wilson.

People wanted the Seattle Seahawks to let Russ cook. But in reality, Russell Wilson could only do so much to help a team with one of the worst defenses they've had in decades and with little-to-none pass protection.

Wilson regressed last season as he struggled with injuries for most of the year. And his tendency to go flat in the second half of the campaign is becoming a bit of a concern around the league.

Even so, he's still one of the most talented dual-threat quarterbacks of all time, and the Cleveland Browns have been held hostage by Baker Mayfield for way too long. It's time to pull the plug already.

1. Aaron Rodgers To The Denver Broncos

Trade Offer: Drew Lock, Albert Okwuebunam, K.J. Hamler, 2022 first-round pick (28th), 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 second-round pick (from Rams) for Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers fell short of their ultimate goal once again. Aaron Rodgers had another MVP season but the team as a whole underperformed in the playoffs, just like it happens every single year.

Both parties should be poised for a fresh start. Rodgers has teased us with leaving Lambeau Field for two years straight and the timing couldn't be better now, as the Denver Broncos just hired Nathaniel Hackett.

The Packers are in for a long and painful rebuild but that's the only way to be competitive again. The Broncos, on the other hand, would become Super Bowl hopefuls upon Rodgers' arrival.