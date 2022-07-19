The future of Jimmy Garoppolo has been up in the air for a while since he underwent shoulder surgery a few months back. Fortunately, the 49ers received an encouraging update about his recovery timetable and when they could move the quarterback.

Most teams are already prepared to enter training camp with the quarterbacks they wanted for the 2022 NFL season. Even Baker Mayfield, whom the Browns struggled to move, found a new home in Carolina.

However, the future of Jimmy Garoppolo remains uncertain. The San Francisco 49ers look ready to promote Trey Lance this year, which means that the former Patriots signal-caller would have to move elsewhere.

The problem is the shoulder surgery he underwent in March delayed any potential trade, as any suitor preferred to wait until he was healthy again. It took some time, but it seems that Garoppolo and the 49ers could finally move on sooner rather than later.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo could be fully cleared soon, then traded

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo has made good progress in his recovery process and could be fully cleared in a month. Consequently, the Niners may be able to trade him in mid-August.

"He's progressing extremely well, working with a physical therapist every day, doing exactly what it needs to be done," Rapoport said. "It is all positive and expectations he will be fully cleared (in other words, able to make all the throws, 40 yards down the field and more) at about mid-August. That is the expectation. 49ers are thrilled with where Jimmy Garoppolo is as far as his health."

Rapoport made it clear, however, that we'll have to wait until he is fully cleared before we know where he's going to play next. If it weren't for the surgery, Jimmy G would have probably found a new home by now. Still, it's great to hear that the wait could be over in only one month.