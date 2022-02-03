With his future up in the air, some think that Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers may have hinted at a move to the Tennessee Titans. Find out why right here.

Even amid Tom Brady's retirement, Aaron Rodgers is once again the man of the hour around the National Football League. After a controversy-riddled season, the legendary gunslinger might be on the move for the first time in his career.

Rodgers had seemed to make amends with the Packers' front office throughout the season. He said that things were better and some thought he was ready to extend his stay at Lambeau Field.

But given his recent words and how the team's season ended, word around the league is that he's more than ready to move on and leave. Now, a new report has the Tennessee Titans as a potential destination.

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Buys House In Tennessee, Is 'Open' To Joining The Titans

"Sources: Aaron Rodgers has purchased land and is in the process of building a home in the Nashville-suburb of Franklin (Williamson Co.) Also, source says Rodgers is “open” joining the Titans. Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB," reported Jared Stillman of ESPN.

Former Packers Executive Predicts Rodgers Will Leave

Rodgers has also been tied with a move to the Denver Broncos in the wake of Nathaniel Hackett's hiring. Whatever is the case, former Packers vice president Andrew Brandt thinks both parties are ready to move on from each other:

“My sense of what happened last year is that Aaron, both as the reigning MVP and a placeholder for Jordan Love, rightfully wanted some clarity,” Brandt wrote in Sports Illustrated. “If the Packers were moving to Love in 2022—something I have always felt would happen—Aaron may have wanted to just get on with it rather than wait a year."

"The Packers, of course, wanted their cake and to eat it too; they wanted Aaron to continue his MVP play while Love apprenticed another year. And they got that. Aaron returned with another MVP season to boot and seemed happy with the team and the front office, and vice versa," Brand added.

Rodgers is coming off an MVP-caliber season but once again had nothing to show for it at the end of the year. Maybe, all he needs is a change of scenery to finally get over the hump and win another Super Bowl before walking away from the game.