Following weeks of silence on his future, Aaron Rodgers took to social media to share what might as well be a farewell message. Check out what he said.

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have once again reached a potential breaking point. Their season got off to a disappointing end and the QB has again been non-committal about his future with the team.

Most insiders believe that Rodgers' legendary tenure at Lambeau Field has come to an end. However, the reigning MVP has snubbed all rumors while continuing to be a bit of a troll about the matter.

He's been linked with multiple teams, most likely the Denver Broncos, but had yet to speak up or address the situation on social media. That changed last night when he shared a 'Monday Night Gratitude' post.

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Posts Emotional Message On Instagram

(Transcript via Aaron Rodgers)

"Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year.

@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.

To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.

To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.

To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.

To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace."

Maybe nostalgia hit him as he was looking back on the year. Maybe he's just sad about his botched engagement. Or maybe he knows he won't be a Packer next year. For now, all we can do is wait and see.