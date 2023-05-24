It seems like Adrian Peterson’s path through the NFL is not over yet. The running back made it clear that he’s not retiring and is planning to play the 2023 season, so here are some possible landing spots for him.

No one can doubt Adrian Peterson’s talent. He entered the league in 2007 as the 7th-overall pick with the Minnesota Vikings, and over the course of his 10 seasons with the team, he became a legend, rushing for 11,747 yards

Once he left in 2017, he played for six different teams. He turned into a very solid backup, but unfortunately, he has been unable to win a Super Bowl. For this reason, Peterson wants one last ride to fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy and finally retire as one of the greatest running backs of all time.

Possible landing spots in 2023 for Adrian Peterson

At age of 38, Adrian Peterson thinks he still has what it takes to play football. The running back has revealed that he is planning to play the 2023 season, waiting for a team to give him a chance to prove he’s still a reliable player.

“Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up,” Peterson said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’ll see what happens. My mindset is, if God’s willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself and maybe it happens this season. I’ll go from there. But [if] nothing happens this season, for sure, I will be hanging it up.”

There’s no doubt that Peterson will be a member of the Hall of Fame, but he wants to wait a little bit longer to be included in it. As the 2023 season approaches, here are some possible landing spots for him.

Dallas Cowboys

Will the Texas native return home to play for the team he has been a fan of since he was a kid? Well, the idea doesn’t sound so crazy. Dallas recently cut Ezekiel Elliott, and despite having a talented group of running backs, Peterson could be utilized as a short-yardage asset.

It is clear that, if Peterson signs with any team, he will be used as a backup, not a starter. For this reason, a one-year deal with the veteran minimum salary could be very attractive for Dallas.

New York Giants

The New York Giants still don’t know what they’ll do with Saquon Barkley. The former Penn State running back is waiting for a long-term deal offer, but the team could use the franchise tag on him and use him for only one more year.

Matt Breida is behind Saquon, but he’s not seen as the future of the franchise. That’s why Adrian Peterson could be useful for the Giants amidst the uncertainty they have regarding their running backs.

Indianapolis Colts

The AFC South could be a perfect match for Peterson. The Indianapolis Colts have Jonathan Taylor as their primary running back, but he recently underwent an ankle surgery, which raises a lot of doubts regarding his availability for the beginning of the upcoming season.

Zach Moss, Deon Jackson, and Evan Hull complete the running backs roster. The Colts will use a rookie quarterback this year (Anthony Richardson), so they need an experienced player to help him succeed in his first NFL season, and AP could be him.