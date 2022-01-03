Antonio Brown's midgame exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' road game at the New York Jets took all the spotlight on Sunday as he suddenly left the field shirtless and waiving to the crowd. However, that may have cost him $1 million.

Antonio Brown has made big headlines again but - unsurprisingly - not for great reasons. The NFL star has been involved in yet another controversial episode by suddenly deciding to leave the field during the second half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets.

The wide receiver took off his pads and jersey, waved to the crowd in the end zone before heading to the tunnel that would lead him to the locker room. Apparently, there's no clear reason why he did that.

But it doesn't seem to matter anyway as Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed after the game that Brown's future would no longer be in Tampa Bay. However, Brown may regret his actions as not only they cost him a place in the team but also up to $1 million, according to Spotrac.

This is how Antonio Brown's outburst may have cost him $1 million

Shortly after the weird scenes at MetLife Stadium, Spotrac tweeted that Antonio Brown was at risk of losing up to $1 million for his tantrum in the middle of the Buccaneers' road game at the Jets.

Should Brown finished the regular season meeting certain goals, he would have bagged that total of money on incentives, which apparently were to record 50 and 70 receptions, 600 and 800 yards, and also five and seven touchdowns.

With the regular season finale just around the corner, Brown was close to reaching all three objectives and therefore win a $333,333 bonus for each of them. He was just eight catches short of the first bonus, 55 receiving yards away to meet the second one, and just one touchdown shy to unlock the third.

While his future in the league is up in the air, Antonio Brown just lost a huge paycheck that he would have probably secured should he continued at the organization before the playoffs.