Even though they already have Tom Brady, Bucs GM Jason Licht didn't deny their alleged interest in trading for Baker Mayfield. Check out what he had to say.

The Baker Mayfield sweepstakes have been as shocking as they've been sad. There seems to be little-to-no interest in the former first-overall pick of the NFL Draft, who's no longer a part of the Cleveland Browns' project.

Mayfield, once considered a potential franchise quarterback, led the Browns back to the playoffs after years of never-ending struggles. However, his attitude issues and health concerns have made multiple teams shut the door on him.

Ironically, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now look like a potential destination for the Oklahoma product, as Bucs' GM Jason Licht didn't deny the rumors of their interest in pulling off a trade for him.

NFL Rumors: Bucs GM Doesn't Deny Interest In Baker Mayfield

“I don’t want to talk about a player that’s on another team’s roster right now, but we may still add a veteran quarterback,” Licht said on SiriusXM’s 'Mad Dog Sports Radio'. "We’re going to have to see how it goes here.”

Dolphins Are Still Looking To Trade For Brady

Why would the Bucs trade for a backup QB who makes starting-caliber money? Well, while it may all be a coincidence, it seems like the Miami Dolphins are still eager to make a move for Tom Brady:

"Would not be surprised if Tom Brady didn’t play for Buccaneers next season. Try a little further South," tweeted Dale Arnold, who was the one to break the news of Brady joining the Bucs two years ago.

That could be a bit of a stretch but the Dolphins have the assets and cap space to make things work, and Brady's alleged rift with Bruce Arians could make him take his talents somewhere else.

The Bucs Are High On Kyle Trask

But even if they don't land Mayfield or if Brady stays or leaves, the Bucs seem quite high on Kyle Trask. Barring a major change, Licht expects him to become the team's starter at some point in the future:

“Kyle is somebody that we’ve been really excited about, and his progression last year, as a backup quarterback, just learning behind Tom, learning behind Blaine (Gabbert),” Licht said. “We’re really excited about him and I think he’s just going to continue to develop. We had Blaine last year on our roster, and that could be a possibility still. We’re still checking out the entire market here, and we’ll see what happens here.”

Baker Mayfield has failed to live up to the expectations that come with being such a high draft pick but it's not like he can't play at all. So it'll be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the next couple of weeks or months.