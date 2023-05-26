The Arizona Cardinals claimed that they had no intention whatsoever of moving on from DeAndre Hopkins. They held onto him during the NFL Draft, and stated that they wanted him for the long run.

That was obviously a bluff to drive his trade value up, as they just announced they were releasing him, obviously prompting a big wave of interest in his services as a free agent.

Hopkins might not sign for top-dollar, but he’ll have more than enough offers sitting on his table ahead of the upcoming NFL season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at his three likeliest destinations.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Teams For DeAndre Hopkins

3. New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers reportedly asked the New York Jets to get him either Odell Beckham Jr. or DeAndre Hopkins. They missed out on the first one, so they could make a run at the latter.

The Jets already have an elite set of offensive weapons, but they’ve made it quite clear that they want to compete for a Super Bowl right now, so he would be an obvious target.

2. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns might not even be the best team in their division, but they should be one of the frontrunners to sign him, given his close relationship with Deshaun Watson.

Watson and Hopkins were one of the best duos in the league during their days together with the Houston Texans, and having him opposite Amari Cooper would give them an elite tandem.

1. Buffalo Bills

Earlier in the offseason, Hopkins hinted at wanting to play for the Buffalo Bills, and star LB Von Miller didn’t hesitate to recruit him by all means possible. He’s now free to do it.

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and Stefon Diggs is an elite wideout. Add another stellar playmaker to that mix and the Bills would be even scarier.