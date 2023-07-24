The Buffalo Bills fell short of expectations last season, but they don’t want to give up yet. With Josh Allen at the helm of the offense, the team hopes to bounce back and challenge for the ultimate glory in the 2023 NFL season.

However, the offseason hasn’t been encouraging so far. Not only did they suffer Leslie Frazier’s resignation as defensive coordinator, but the team also lost strength at the running back room.

Devin Singletary leaving for the Houston Texans meant a significant change on the unit, but now the team is forced to make another move as Nyheim Hines suffered a season-ending injury.

Rumor: Bills are expected to sign RB Darrynton Evans

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Buffalo Bills are expected to sign RB Darrynton Evans after a workout that also included XFL star Abram Smith and former Packers RB Kylin Hill.

Evans served as Derrick Henry’s backup at the Tennessee Titans between 2020 and 2021, before joining the Chicago Bears in 2022. The team has James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray and Jordan Mims on the depth chart but needs a kick and punt returner after Hines’ injury.