The Buffalo Bills had a tremendous regular season posting a 13-3 record. Josh Allen delivered another solid year and Sean McDermott remained as one of the best head coaches in the NFL. However, the Bills failed once again in the playoffs when they were eliminated at home by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round.

So, even with all the promising signs, the truth is that the Bills haven’t reached the Super Bowl since the 1993 season. Though they are the best team in the AFC East, that’s not enough for a franchise which desperately needs a championship.

Now, toward the 2023 season, the Bills had a big controversy with Stefon Diggs as the star wide receiver missed the start of minicamp. Even Sean McDermott said he was very concerned.

Josh Allen gets real on Stefon Diggs’ controversy

The problems with the Buffalo Bills started when Stefon Diggs was absent during the first day of mandatory minicamp. Many experts believed the wide receiver wanted out. However, Josh Allen clarified things during a recent interview at Bussin’ With the Boys podcast.

“The media has blown this so far out of proportion. I love him. That’s my guy. We are in rookie or minicamp. We’re not playing a game for four months. He doesn’t show up for one day. He’s still there. Coach asked him to go home. They’re in talks. They’re trying to resolve some things.”

Allen guaranteed the scandal would not affect the Bills in the future. “It wasn’t anything major and the media blew it up. They’re still talking about it. Let it go. There’s no reason to continue talking about it.”