The Buffalo Bills left much to be desired in the 2022 NFL season. Josh Allen and company were expected to challenge for the Super Bowl, but instead, they lost to Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The team has already turned the page, as it prepares to come back stronger this year. Whether the Bills can do better remains to be seen though, considering how many changes they made this offseason.

Sean McDermott will have to cover the vacancy at defensive coordinator simultaneously with his head coaching duties, and the running back room will also look different in 2023.

Bills RB Nyheim Hines ruled out for 2023 NFL season

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is ruled out for the 2023 NFL season due to a knee injury he suffered off-site:

“While sitting stationary on a jet ski, Nyheim Hines was struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Hines will require surgery and will miss the 2023 season.”

Hines joined the team at the 2022 trade deadline and gave a much-needed boost to its running game, also serving as the primary punt and kick returner. With him unavailable, the Bills will have to look for another option to complete the RB room.