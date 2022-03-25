With one of the most intriguing quarterback situations in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers have left the door open for a potential return of 2015 MVP Cam Newton for the 2022 season.

It's not even been two weeks since the new league year began but many big-name quarterbacks have already been on the move. However, the Carolina Panthers have failed to sign any of the most attractive options on the market.

Russell Wilson has left Seattle for Denver, while Deshaun Watson has chosen the Cleveland Browns. The Panthers also have to cross other alternatives such as Matt Ryan or Carson Wentz off their list.

Carolina still have time to add to the position but the options have significantly been reduced. Right now, the team seems to be open to all options ahead of the 2022 NFL season, including the return of Cam Newton.

Panthers won't shut the door on Cam Newton yet

Even though his much-hyped return in 2021 didn't go as expected, Carolina seems to be open to the idea of re-signing the 2015 NFL MVP. While general manager Scott Fitterer suggested that Sam Darnold is in the lead for the job, he also said that Newton's return could be on the cards.

“The thing with Cam is it’s got to be a fit for us and it’s got to be a fit for him just as well,” Fitterer said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “He’s looking for a certain opportunity. And the door’s still open for us.

"We’re very open to Cam. We’ll see where it goes. He knows where we stand. I think he and Matt [Rhule] had a really good conversation, from my understanding. So we’ll just see where it goes.”

Newton returned to Carolina halfway through the 2021 season to replace Darnold, who was on injured reserve, but the move hasn't worked out as expected. Under Newton, the Panthers went 0-5, with the veteran QB throwing for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, while he ran for 230 yards and five touchdowns. It remains to be seen whether the Panthers will actually bring him back, but even if they do, it probably won't be for the starting job.