With the 2024 Super Bowl still fresh in the memory, it may be hard for the Kansas City Chiefs to switch their attention to next season. But they might need to do so sooner rather than later, as they could lose those who helped them go back-to-back.

Mecole Hardman, for instance, is once again heading into the open market. The wide receiver caught Patrick Mahomes‘ pass to score the game-winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, yet he doesn’t know whether the Chiefs want him back next season.

“Right now you’re just hearing talk and seeing what’s going on, people’s ideas,” Hardman told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano. “And you’ll probably get a better idea as the week goes on. But whenever free agency starts, you’ll know. But we’ll see if they want me back. If not, might be somewhere else. So, we’ll see.”

Hardman ended up making the most important catch of the season in the big game at Allegiant Stadium, which was curious given how little playing time he had throughout the campaign.

Hardman’s return to Chiefs pays off

The wideout started the season with the New York Jets, where he had only one reception for six yards in five games before being traded back to Kansas City, where he had already played between 2019 and 2022.

Siciliano joked with the possibility that Hardman goes back to the Big Apple now that he’s entering the free agency again. But the 25-year-old made it clear there are no chances: “No. I won’t go back to the Jets.”

Hardman made six regular season appearances with the Chiefs, making 14 catches for 118 yards. His postseason numbers weren’t much better, with just five receptions for 62 yards. But that included the touchdown that decided the Super Bowl.