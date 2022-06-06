Cooper Kupp was the best wide receiver in the game last season, but he's not getting paid as such. That's why he got brutally honest on his impending contract extension.

Most NFL players don't beat around the bush when it comes to getting paid. They threaten to sit out, demand to be traded, or do whatever they can to make the most of the leverage they have in negotiations.

But Cooper Kupp is no ordinary NFL player. Despite being the first Triple-Crown winner since 2005 and being set to make just $14.5 million next season, he's not holding his salary against his team.

Kupp won't be a free agent for the next two years, but the Los Angeles Rams need to sign him to a contract extension as soon as possible. Still, he doesn't want the team's cap situation to be affected by his new deal.

NFL News: Cooper Kupp Wants A Deal That Both For The Rams As Well

“I try to help where I can,” Kupp told The Athletic. “I don’t want to be in the dark on this thing. I also love this organization. I want to be here for a very long time, and to be doing things with these guys — not just the guys on the field, I want to be a part of this organization [in its] growth and the places I think this organization is going."

"And so I want this to be something that makes sense for everyone," Kupp explained. "I want them to feel good about it, and I think the best way to do that is for me to at least be involved in some capacity. It’s never going to be at the cost of anything on the football field, [but] the more communication, the better, and just be able to find a place we can all feel good.”

Kupp averaged a whopping 114.5 receiving yards per game, logging 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. His chemistry with Matt Stafford is off the charts, and they need to keep them together for the time being.

All things considered, it's not a matter of if Kupp will get his payday but when will it happen and how will both parties structure the contract. So, don't sweat it, Rams fans. He's not going anywhere.