Dallas Cowboys VP Stephen Jones talked about the future of the roster and shared his thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. Check out what he said.

The Dallas Cowboys season ended as it usually does. They started off the year with high hopes and expectations, yet they couldn't deliver when it matters the most. Wash, rinse, and repeat.

Mike McCarthy's job is safe for now and it doesn't seem like there will be any major roster changes for the upcoming campaign. Their defense was quite impressive and Micah Parsons figures to be a game-changing LB for years to come.

But there are still some question marks regarding the future of some of their veterans, especially Amari Cooper; who's entering the third year of his four-year contract and could be released or traded.

NFL News: Stephen Jones Isn't Too Optimistic About Amari Cooper

"It’s too early for me to address that yet," Cowboys' VP Stephen Jones said during the NFL scouting combine, per USA Today. "We’re continuing to have conversations. A lot of things affect that. There are some moving parts to that that we’ll have to continue to massage as we move forward."

Jones Talks Cooper's Reduced Target Share

Cooper was vocal about his frustration and not being involved enough in the red zone. Nonetheless, Jones believes that it had nothing to do with a front-office decision or even a part of Kellen Moore's scheme:

"We go through all that," Jones explained. "It’s an offensive philosophy (that) depending on how the defense played you, it would point the ball to certain places. If they are going to double over here and they are going to double over the top over here, that is going to dictate that the ball goes here. So I think it’s more of a system deal. It wasn't a 'we are not going to target Amari as much.' "

Jones Wants Ezekiel Elliott To Stay

Jones had a completely different attitude when talking about Ezekiel Elliott's future with the organization. He claimed that his contract is fully guaranteed and they have no intention of moving on from him:

"I want Zeke on my team," Jones said. "He’s a damn good running back, and I think he’s going to help us win this year. Obviously, his contract, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, no question. We’re fortunate to have him."

The Cowboys will have to pay just $6 million if they release Cooper, who's set to make $20 million next season. As for Elliott, his production continues to dip on a yearly basis, yet it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere.