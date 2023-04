We know the 2023 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds. But just how many draft picks will every franchise have in the event?

The 2023 NFL Draft is going to be one of the sporting events of the year, as per usual. It'll take place in the home of reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs and will run from April 27 through 29.

Of course, everybody often talks about the first two rounds, and rightfully so. There is where the top-notch prospects are likely to be taken, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of talent in the latter rounds.

So, if you haven't been keeping tabs on your team's draft selections ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, worry not. We've got you covered, and we'll share the list of the number of picks owned by each team.

2023 NFL Draft: All Picks By Every Team

Arizona Cardinals: 8 picks

Round 1: No. 3 overall

Round 2: No. 34

Round 3: Nos. 66, 96

Round 4: No. 105

Round 5: No. 168

Round 6: Nos. 180, 213

Atlanta Falcons: 7 picks

Round 1: No. 8 overall

Round 2: No. 44

Round 3: No. 75

Round 4: Nos. 110 (from Titans), 113

Round 7: Nos. 224 (from Raiders), 225

Baltimore Ravens: 5 picks

Round 1: No. 22 overall

Round 3: No. 86

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: No. 157

Round 6: No. 199

Buffalo Bills: 6 picks

Round 1: No. 27 overall

Round 2: No. 59

Round 3: No. 91

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 137 (from Cardinals)

Round 6: No. 205

Carolina Panthers: 6 picks

Round 1: No. 1 overall (from Bears)

Round 2: No. 39

Round 3: No. 93 (from 49ers)

Round 4: Nos. 114, 132 (from 49ers)

Round 5: No. 145

Chicago Bears: 10 picks

Round 1: No. 9 overall (from Panthers)

Round 2: Nos. 53 (from Ravens), 61 (from 49ers through Panthers)

Round 3: No. 64

Round 4: Nos. 103, 133 (from Eagles)

Round 5: Nos. 136, 148 (from Patriots through Ravens)

Round 7: Nos. 218, 258

Cincinnati Bengals: 7 picks

Round 1: No. 28 overall

Round 2: No. 60

Round 3: No. 92

Round 4: No. 131

Round 5: No. 163

Round 6: No. 206

Round 7: No. 246

Cleveland Browns: 8 picks

Round 3: Nos. 74 (from Jets), 98

Round 4: Nos. 111, 126 (from Vikings)

Round 5: Nos. 140 (from Rams), 142

Round 6: No. 190

Round 7: No. 229

Dallas Cowboys: 7 picks

Round 1: No. 26 overall

Round 2: No. 58

Round 3: No. 90

Round 4: No. 129

Round 5: No. 169

Round 6: No. 212

Round 7: No. 244

Denver Broncos: 5 picks

Round 3: Nos. 67 (from Colts), 68 overall

Round 4: No. 108

Round 5: No. 139

Round 6: No. 195 (from Steelers)

Detroit Lions: 9 picks

Round 1: Nos. 6 (from Rams), 18 overall

Round 2: Nos. 48, 55 (from Vikings)

Round 3: No. 81

Round 5: Nos. 152, 159 (from Jaguars through Falcons)

Round 6: Nos. 183 (from Broncos), 194

Green Bay Packers: 10 picks

Round 1: No. 15 overall

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 78

Round 4: No. 116

Round 5: Nos. 149, 170

Round 7: Nos. 232, 235 (from Lions through Rams), 242 (from Jaguars), 256

Houston Texans: 12 picks

Round 1: Nos. 2, 12 (from Browns) overall

Round 2: No. 33

Round 3: Nos. 65, 73 (from Browns)

Round 4: No. 104

Round 5: No. 161 (from Cowboys)

Round 6: Nos. 188 (from Saints), 201 (from Vikings), 203 (from Giants)

Round 7: Nos. 230 (from Jets through Buccaneers), No. 259

Indianapolis Colts: 9 picks

Round 1: No. 4 overall

Round 2: No. 35

Round 3: No. 79 (from Commanders)

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: Nos. 138, 162 (from Bills), 176 (from Cowboys)

Round 7: Nos. 221, 236 (from Bucs)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 9 picks

Round 1: No. 24 overall

Round 2: No. 56

Round 3: No. 88

Round 4: Nos. 121 (from Bucs), 127

Round 6: Nos. 185 (from Jets), 202, 208 (from Eagles)

Round 7: No. 226 (from Panthers)

Kansas City Chiefs: 10 picks

Round 1: No. 31 overall

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 95

Round 4: Nos. 122 (from Dolphins), 134

Round 5: No. 166

Round 6: Nos. 178 (from Bears through Dolphins), 217

Round 7: Nos. 249, 250

Las Vegas Raiders: 12 picks

Round 1: No. 7 overall

Round 2: No. 38

Round 3: Nos. 70, 100 (from Chiefs through Giants)

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: Nos. 141, 144 (from Falcons), 174

Round 6: Nos. 204 (from Cowboys), 214

Round 7: Nos. 220 (from Cardinals), 231 (from Patriots)

Los Angeles Chargers: 7 picks

Round 1: No. 21 overall

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 85

Round 4: No. 125

Round 5: No. 156

Round 6: No. 200

Round 7: No. 239

Los Angeles Rams: 11 picks

Round 2: No. 36 overall

Round 3: Nos. 69, 77 (from Patriots through Dolphins)

Round 5: Nos. 167, 171, 177

Round 6: Nos. 182, 189 (from Titans), 191 (from Packers)

Round 7: Nos. 223, 234* (from Steelers)

Miami Dolphins: 4 picks

Round 2: No. 51 overall

Round 3: No. 84

Round 6: No. 197

Round 7: No. 238

Minnesota Vikings: 5 picks

Round 1: No. 23 overall

Round 3: No. 87

Round 4: No. 119 (from Lions)

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: No. 211

New England Patriots: 11 picks

Round 1: No. 14 overall

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 76 (from Panthers)

Round 4: Nos. 107 (from Rams), 117, 135

Round 6: Nos. 184 (from Raiders), 187 (from Panthers), 192, 210

Round 7: No. 245 (from Bills through Falcons)

New Orleans Saints: 8 picks

Round 1: No. 29 overall (from 49ers through Dolphins)

Round 2: No. 40

Round 3: No. 71

Round 4: No. 115

Round 5: Nos. 146, 165 (from Eagles)

Round 7: Nos. 227, 257

New York Giants: 10 picks

Round 1: No. 25 overall

Round 2: No. 57

Round 3: No. 89

Round 4: No. 128

Round 5: Nos. 160, 172

Round 6: No. 209 (from Chiefs)

Round 7: Nos. 240 (from Ravens), 243, 254

New York Jets: 6 picks

Round 1: No. 13 overall

Round 2: Nos. 42 (from Browns), 43

Round 4: No. 112

Round 5: No. 143

Round 6: No. 207 (from 49ers through Texans)

Philadelphia Eagles: 6 picks

Round 1: Nos. 10 (from Saints), 30 overall

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 94

Round 7: Nos. 219 (from Texans through Vikings), 248

Pittsrbugh Steelers: 7 picks

Round 1: No. 17 overall

Round 2: Nos. 32 (from Bears), 49

Round 3: No. 80

Round 4: No. 120

Round 7: Nos. 241 (from Vikings through Broncos), 251* (from Rams)

San Francisco 49ers: 11 picks

Round 3: Nos. 99, 101, 102 overall

Round 5: Nos. 155 (from Dolphins), 164, 173

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: Nos. 222 (from Broncos), 247, 253, 255

Seattle Seahawks: 10 picks

Round 1: Nos. 5 (from Broncos), 20 overall

Round 2: Nos. 37 (from Broncos), 52

Round 3: No. 83

Round 4: No. 123

Round 5: Nos. 151 (from Steelers), 154

Round 6: No. 198

Round 7: No. 237

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 picks

Round 1: No. 19 overall

Round 2: No. 50

Round 3: No. 82

Round 5: Nos. 153, 175

Round 6: Nos. 179 (from Texans), 181 (from Colts), 196

Round 7: No. 252

Tennessee Titans: 6 picks

Round 1: No. 11 overall

Round 2: No. 41

Round 3: No. 72

Round 5: No. 147

Round 6: No. 186 (from Falcons)

Round 7: No. 228

Washington Commanders: 8 picks

Round 1: No. 16 overall

Round 2: No. 47

Round 3: No. 97

Round 4: No. 118

Round 5: No. 150

Round 6: Nos. 193, 215

Round 7: No. 233