Even though his criminal matters are cleared, Deshaun Watson still faces multiple civil lawsuits and the NFL has yet to conclude its own investigation. The league's decision could be known soon, and it doesn't look good.

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson this offseason, they knew they were taking a huge risk. While he is certainly one of the best quarterbacks in the league, it's been a long time since he made headlines because of his play.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by different women, and even though his criminal charges were dropped before the trade, he still faces 24 civil lawsuits and could be suspended by the NFL.

The league has been carrying its own investigation about the accusations and has yet to determine whether he violated its personal conduct policy. Its final decision could be known soon, and the outlook is not encouraging for Watson.

Report: Deshaun Watson could be suspended for one NFL season

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the NFL will "probably" look for a suspension of an entire season for Watson. The report, however, adds that a source warned to be "careful" with the length of the suspension, but that it would be "significant."

What seems to be clear is that the NFL intends to announce its decision in the near future. Training camps are drawing nearer, and the idea would be not to extend the verdict beyond then.

"The league hopes the entire disciplinary process, including the resolution of any potential appeal to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a person designated by him, is completed by the start of training camp, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The Browns are scheduled to open training camp July 27," Maske wrote.

Watson and his attorney have firmly denied all the accusations, but things are not looking good anyway. A suspension of one full season would not only be terrible for the quarterback but also for the Browns.

In addition to signing Watson to a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, Cleveland burned all its bridges with Baker Mayfield. Therefore, if Watson gets suspended until 2023, the upcoming season would look bad before it even starts.