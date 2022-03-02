The New York Giants are set to go through a major overhaul under GM Joe Schoen. In fact, they could even look to part ways with standout RB Saquon Barkley.

It's been a while since the New York Giants were a truly competitive team. Despite playing in one of the NFL's least competitive divisions, they haven't even made the playoffs since 2016 and haven't won a playoff game since 2011.

The Giants are hoping to put those woes behind him with the Brian Daboll era. But that also means that GM Joe Schoen will need to do plenty of roster moves, some of which may not be welcomed by the fanbase.

For starters, there's a strong chance that the Giants will need to part ways with Saquon Barkley, who's entering the fifth year of his rookie contract and has north of $7 million guaranteed.

NFL Rumors: Giants GM Joe Schoen Doesn't Rule Out Trading Saquon Barkley

"We're still working through that, but I'm open to everything," Schoen said, per ESPN. "Like whether it's trading player for player; I'll listen to anybody. If it's trading a couple players -- I'm not going to say the entire roster, [that] we're open for business on the entire roster. But if anyone is going to call and they're interested in any of our players. I'm certainly going to listen."

"Again, we're in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap," Schoen added. "We're not in very good salary-cap health. Again, I'm not going to say yes to every deal, but I'm definitely going to listen and be open to the situations that are best for the New York Giants."

Barkley has been one of the few game-changing running backs in the NFL since entering the league out of Penn State in 2018. Nonetheless, his injury proneness has raised big questions about his future. While undeniably the best player on their roster, Barkley is also likely their most valuable trade chip at the moment.