The Dallas Cowboys need to address their quarterback situation right now. Dak Prescott will miss at least six weeks, so they should consider signing any of these players.

The Dallas Cowboys cannot catch a break. Their postseason hopes have already taken a massive hit, and we're not even in Week 4. Dak Prescott's injury puts them in a tough spot in an improved division, so they need to act now.

Prescott will miss six to eight weeks with a fractured thumb, making him eligible to return by Week seven at the earliest. Needless to say, the Cowboys can't afford to wait that long before turning things around.

So, as much as their revamped defense can hold down the fort — if they manage to avoid unnecessary penalties — they still need a solid option at QB. With that in mind, let's take a look at the only three quarterbacks they should consider signing.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Replacements For Dak Prescott

3. Cam Newton

Cam Newton didn't look that good since his infamous 'I'm Back' yell, and he's far from the MVP he used to be. However, he's still a mobile, proven veteran who could lead them to at least a couple of wins.

Also, to be fair, Newton hasn't had a set of weapons like the Cowboys have since being cut by the Carolina Panthers. They could still go run-heavy with Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and even Cam.

2. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick just announced his retirement, but he'd sure love to have the chance to add to his NFL record. He's already started for nine teams and was actually playing quite well before being benched in Miami and then getting hurt in Washington.

Of course, we already know that Fitzmagic can only last so long, so you never know what version of him you'll get. But he's got a great arm, and it's not like the Cowboys can afford to be picky right now.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

And, of course, there's the obvious choice in Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo isn't good enough to be a starter anymore, but he's quite close. He's back to full strength and has proven that he can do just enough to help a team win.

The Cowboys could have a strong running attack just like the San Francisco 49ers, but the Offensive Line needs to be more disciplined. If so, then even Jimmy G could at least help them be around .500 by the time Prescott is back.