With one third of the season already on the books, these three quarterbacks could lose their starting job pretty soon.

The National Football League is a quarterback's league. It doesn't matter how good your defense or your running game is, chances are you won't win a Super Bowl unless you have a mildly good QB at the very least.

The Los Angeles Rams are walking proof of that. It only took one year without Jared Goff for them to go the distance, and there's a big reason why the San Francisco 49ers haven't been able to get over the hump with Jimmy Garoppolo.

With that in mind, there could be multiple personnel changes in the next couple of weeks, at least in the most crucial position in the game. Here, we present you with 3 starting QBs who might lose their jobs.

3. Baker Mayfield

Well, Baker Mayfield has already lost his job, but it was allegedly due to injury. He's healthy enough to play on Sunday, and some insiders believe he'll get another shot. However, he'll have a short leash and they don't exactly want him to succeed.

If anything, the Carolina Panthers could benefit from sitting Mayfield, as the Cleveland Browns would then get a less valuable pick. Also, Mayfield was terrible even when healthy, and his years as a starter should be over regardless.

2. Mac Jones

Mac Jones has done nothing to prove that he can be a starting QB going forward. He was carried by his defense in year one, and has regressed in his sophomore campaign. He's not athletic, not fast, and doesn't have the strongest arm.

Bill Belichick has already sent him a message by benching him for Bailey Zappe last week. He wasn't much better, but he at least has explosive, big-play material and couldn't do much worse than the Alabama product.

1. Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons are currently at the top of their division, but that's nothing to be proud of. Moreover, the team's game plan shows an evident lack of confidence in Marcus Mariota, as they've turned him into a check-down specialist who barely throws the football.

Mariota has been mostly bad throughout his career. But if the Falcons have no intention of letting him throw, then why not turn to rookie Desmond Ridder? That might as well be the case in the second half of the season.