Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr narrowed down his possible destinations to 3 teams but it seems like he has already made his decision. Check it out here.

Despite his struggles over the past couple of years, there's no denying that Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most talented players in the NFL. Sadly, the Cleveland Browns could never get him involved in the offense.

Now, the former Giants star has officially cleared waivers and is a free to sign with any team. Unsurprisingly, he's only looking to join a contender as he wants to silence his critics and make a deep playoff run.

According to recent reports, OBJ was only considering the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and Green Bay Packers. Now, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that he has decided to play in Lambeau Field.

NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr Wants To Join The Packers

"Breaking: Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the #Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources," Schultz tweeted.

Davante Adams Says The Packers Will Use Him Better

Packers star Davante Adams was straight-forward and honest when asked about the situation, claiming that he's in fact been in touch with OBJ and saying that the Packers could definitely use his skills:

“My hopes are up there pretty high,” Adams said. “I’ve been talking to him a little bit, so we’ll see what happens. But like I’ve said previously, I don’t expect anything to happen. But if it does, that’d be great.”

“We talked a little bit, but it hasn't been extensive talks,” Adams added. “We definitely have entertained the idea; just trying to see where his mind is. And I don't think he knows right now what the deal is. But I’ve been kind of joking throughout the process of him over in Cleveland and stuff, just kind let him know, he got a nice home over here if he's ready for that. And if it could work, but you know, it's a business. So, it's a lot that goes into that. It's not as easy as we want him and he wants to be here. So, we'll see what happens."

“I know what his mindset is, based on what he just came from, he’d be happy to deal with whatever at this point. He had one catch for like six yards in his last game. I can guarantee you, we can get him more than that over here. So as long as he’s good with two catches for 12 yards, we should be straight," he jokingly added."

Having OBJ lining up opposite Adams is a scary sight for the NFC and the NFL as a whole. And he's the kind of weapon that might as well convince Aaron Rodgers of staying at Lambeau Field.