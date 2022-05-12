The Green Bay Packers had a strong Draft, but they could still use a veteran wideout. Fortunately, Ian Rapoport believes they're in the proper position to make a move at one of the best.

The Green Bay Packers signed Sammy Watkins and added three promising rookies through the NFL Draft. But still, it may take a little more to replace Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

GM Brian Gutekunst didn't seem interested in making a big trade during the Draft. Deebo Samuel stood put, yet Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown and A.J. Brown found new homes at a reasonable price.

Nonetheless, the fact that the Packers have been relatively silent in the free-agent market doesn't mean that they won't make a big move. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, veteran help could be on the way.

NFL Rumors: Packers Could Sign Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, Or Jarvis Landry

"I think the Packers are going to be involved in this market," Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. "And this is actually a great market for them because let’s say you’re Jarvis Landry, or maybe even better for the Packers let’s say you’re Julio Jones and you’re not going to get $15 million, you’re probably not going to get $10 million, the Packers would be one of the teams you want to join where maybe you make $3 million with some incentives but you know you got a chance to make a Super Bowl."

"That actually is attractive, so we got Odell, who obviously had interest from the Packers last time, you have Julio, who I would imagine would get some interest from there, Landry, who I don’t know has gotten interest from the Packers, but all those guys would make sense for Green Bay who, I would say, might add another receiver at some point," Rapoport added.

The Packers offer these receivers a chance to redeem themselves after injury-riddled seasons. They'd get the opportunity to play at the highest level, even if that means taking a significant pay cut.

OBJ will miss the first two months of the season, but he'd still be an excellent addition for them with the playoffs in sight. Julio Jones could make a considerable impact if healthy, and Jarvis Landry has one of the most reliable hands in the league. So, pick up the phone, Brian!