The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to be the team to beat in the NFL for years to come. The reigning Super Bowl champions will march strong for as long as they have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid leading the way.

Nonetheless, as great as their offense is, every single team needs to have a solid defense to get the job done and perform at the highest level, and the Chiefs aren’t the exception to that rule.

That’s why there could be some concern among the fans, as there’s a chance that star DT Chris Jones won’t report for training camp as he continues to push for a new contract.

Chiefs Might Not Have Chris Jones For Training Camp

“I don’t know that [If Jones will report]. I’ll have to just see how that goes,” Reid said. “I mean, there’s communication going on. That’s the important part. And we just have to see.”

Even so, Mahomes is more than confident in his team’s abiltiy to repeat as Super Bowl champions. He knows everybody is as motivated as ever to prove that they’re a dynasty in the making:

“Everybody’s motivated by that,’’ Mahomes told ESPN.com. “You should be motivated to do it again. When you have that parade, when you go through the offseason that I’ve been through, you want to do it again. You only get those opportunities by winning the Super Bowl. And so for us, we want to make sure that we can build up and try to win that Super Bowl again because that moment, that feeling is something that you just wanted to grab every single time that you get the opportunity to do it.’’

Of course, Jones’ status will be key and a story worth following up closely, but it’s hard to think that the Chiefs will do anything to put his availability for the upcoming season in doubt.