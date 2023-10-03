The New England Patriots were used to being one of the ruling forces in the National Football League. But as you may know by now, that hasn’t been the case since Tom Brady left.

Losing a Hall of Famer quarterback is always a big blow, and that’s especially evident when that guy is Tom Brady. The years have gone by, and the Patriots still can’t find their groove back.

That’s why no one, not even HC Bill Belichick, is safe right now. Recently, team owner Robert Kraft admitted that as much as he would love to see him breaking Don Shula’s record, it’s all about the bigger picture.

Robert Kraft Hints At Firing Belichick

“Look, I’d like him to break Don Shula’s record,” Kraft said, per ProFootballTalk, “but I’m not looking for any our players to get great stats. We’re about winning, and doing whatever we can to win. And that’s what our focus is now. And I — it’s very important to me that we make the playoffs, and that’s what I hope happens next year.”

Ironically, Belichick has dealt with his players and staff members as disposable throughout the course of his career. Now, he’s the one in a position to be replaced, regardless of his résumé.

One could say that he’s earned the benefit of the doubt, but Kraft’s patience is running out, and this isn’t the first time that he hints at moving on from Belichick if they fail to make the playoffs this season.