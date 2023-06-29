The New England Patriots had one of the worst offenses in the National Football Leaguelast season. But in Mac Jones’ discharge, it’s not like they had given him a lot of weapons to work with.

They traded for DeVante Parker — who’s been quite efficient when he hasn’t been hurt — and now doubled down on that commitment by signing him to a three-year contract extension.

And while some might think that means they’re no longer interested in getting DeAndre Hopkins, Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk reports that they will continue to pursue him.

Patriots Still Want DeAndre Hopkins Despite DeVante Parker’s Extension

“Hopkins visited the Patriots and Titans after being released by the Cardinals, but has not struck a deal with either team,” Alper wrote. “According to multiple reports, the Patriots will continue to pursue Hopkins after signing Parker.“

“Parker’s three-year deal is worth up to $33 million and it is expected to include a lower base salary than the $5.7 million he was on track to make in 2023. There is the potential to make more via incentives and per-game roster bonuses, so it’s unclear how much the new deal will impact the Patriots’ cap positioning,” concluded Alper.

Now, it seems like the ball is on Hopkins’ court. He’s in no rush to sign a deal and will likely choose the team that offers him the most money, but it seems like he’s also running out of options.