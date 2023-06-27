The New England Patriots want to add DeAndre Hopkins, but his arrival seems complicated. If the AFC East team can’t convince him to sign with them, here are other wide receiver options available in the free agency for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are actively seeking to provide Mac Jones with an elite wide receiver. They recently hosted DeAndre Hopkins for a visit, but the former Arizona Cardinals player departed the facilities without receiving an offer from New England.

DeAndre Hopkins is awaiting the best offer from a team willing to secure his services. However, the Patriots may not be interested in pursuing him, and therefore, they could explore other available options in the free agency market to sign a veteran receiver.

Top wide receivers available in the free agency for the Patriots

The Patriots are interested in DeAndre Hopkins, but the receiver is also trying to convince other teams to extend him a contract offer. This move may deter New England from pursuing him, but it is not the end for the AFC East team.

If the Patriots can’t sign Hopkins, there are a lot of options available in the free agency market for them. According to reports, Bill Belichick wants to sign a veteran wide receiver to help Mac Jones succeed this same year.

As of today, prominent names such as Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Golladay, and T.Y. Hilton are endeavoring to make a comeback in the NFL. Reports suggest that the Patriots are seeking a player for a one-year deal, and these free agents could be interested in such an opportunity to demonstrate their continued prowess on the field.