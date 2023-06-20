There is still uncertainty surrounding DeAndre Hopkins‘ future in the NFL after his release from the Arizona Cardinals. The New England Patriots have expressed optimism about acquiring the talented wide receiver, as multiple teams are interested in signing him.

Despite not having a Super Bowl victory in his career, Hopkins doesn’t seem to prioritize it above everything. While winning a title is undoubtedly the goal for many players, he appears to be considering various factor as he evaluates potential destinations for his next chapter.

The Patriots, led by head coach Bill Belichick, are hopeful about signing Hopkins following their positive visit. If the deal materializes, it could have a significant impact on the team’s offensive capabilities, which would improve their chances of competing for a playoff spot in the AFC East.

DeAndre Hopkins makes promise to his future teammates

Hopkins is one of the most talented players in the league when he is available. However, it has been a trend lately in this career to not have much participation in practices. That’s something that some teams might not like especially for what it could generate within the team.

Apart from all the off-field speculation, he’ll definitely make a difference at least on how defenses prepare for the offenses he is a part of. “Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy”, Hopkins posted on his Twitter account. Having a playmaker like him should open up possibilities for any player that shares the field with the receiver.