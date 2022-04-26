The Eagles wide receiver is on the trading block according to reports and may not have many takers but rather could be used in a package trade.

Jalen Reagor has just gotten his feet wet in the NFL after two seasons in which he has 4 career NFL touchdowns and 695 receiving yards. Playing a total of 27 games and under a 4-year $13.3 million contract with the team, with a fifth-year team option.

According to ESPN, the Eagles are “open to listening to offers” for the former first round pick. The Eagles would take a lower cap hit if they traded Reagor than if they released him. Reports indicate that the salary of the wide receiver is the strongest motive to trade him this offseason along with him falling down the pecking order.

Here are 3 trade scenarios for Jalen Reagor, if one could strike a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are 3 possible destinations for Jalen Reagor.

Three possible trade scenarios for Jalen Reagor

According to sources Reagor would be down the pecking order on the roster and trading him is a must to avoid dragging things out further. The first team that could be a destination is the Green Bay Packers who have some of the worst wide receivers in the league and Reagor would be a promising pick up for the team.

Other rumors have it that the club would try and get a draft pick in the NFL draft for the young wide receiver. Some fans have pointed out that the most they would be able to get is a 4th or 5th round pick. According to ESPN there are a few unnamed teams “interested” but no takers just yet.

Other reports, while not official, have the Atlanta Falcons as a possible destination, with the Eagles getting nothing more than draft picks for Reagor. Jalen Reagor does not have a body of work where the Eagles will be able to trade man for man rather Jalen Reagor would most likely be involved in a package trade for picks in the draft.