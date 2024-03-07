The Denver Broncos just made a somewhat shocking decision. Despite being one of the best safeties in the National Football League, they parted ways with Justin Simmons.

The decision to release the two-time Pro Bowler after eight seasons was probably a byproduct of the Russell Wilson situation. They must get under the salary cap, and they’re absorbing a lot of dead money with his release.

This move saves them almost $15 million in cap space. Needless to say, it shouldn’t take long before the former third-round pick finds himself a new home. With that in mind, we’ll take a look at three potential destinations for him.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Justin Simmons

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins aren’t in the best situation, salary-cap-wise, so this could be tricky and tough to pull off. However, they desperately need some help in the secondary defense, and lining him up next to Jalen Ramsey could be great.

They have a new defensive coordinator, and it’s more than evident that they don’t need much help on the other side of the field, but the defense continues to be an issue for Mike McDaniel’s team.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions took a massive leap forward last season, but their secondary defense was far from elite. They have enough cash to spare, and a top-tier defender like Simmons could be a home run signing for them.

The Lions could allow CJ Gardner-Johnson to test out free agency, as they managed to get by without him in his lone season there because of a torn pectoral.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles could be the most logical destination for him right now. Not only are they one of the strongest powerhouses in the NFC, but he also has some big ties to some coaching staff members.

He used to thrive under Vic Fangio, who’s their new defensive coordinator, and he also knows their new pass game coordinator/DBs coach Christian Parker from their days in Denver.