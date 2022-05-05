Now that the New York Giants have declined Daniel Jones' fifth-year option, Brian Daboll's team has to plan ahead to the future and look for a replacement.

It took them four years more than the rest of us but the New York Giants finally realized that Daniel Jones isn't a starting-caliber QB for the National Football League. They declined his fifth-year option and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

And, while there's a chance he can turn things around under Brian Daboll and he'll prove them wrong in 2022, that seems unlikely at this point. He is what he is and it does't seem like there's too much beyond what we've seen thus far.

Jones would've made north of $22 million if the Giants had picked up his option. Now, they could use the franchise tag on him if he actually plays good enough to make me eat my words.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Replacements For Daniel Jones

With that in mind, the Giants need to start thinking on who'll take the helm once Jones is no longer on the premises. Here, we give you 3 potential replacements for him, going from the least likely to the most likely.

3. Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's possiblity comes with a lot of 'Ifs'. For starters, Mayfield will need to find a new home soon enough and prove that he can win. That, assuming he's healthy and another team wants to absorb his salary.

Mayfield won't get an extension right away and chances are he'll test free agency IF he gets the chance and IF he plays well. In that case, then there's no reason to think the Giants wouldn't be interested in adding him.

The former first-overall pick showed glimpses of upside and even led the Cleveland Browns to the postseason. It's not like he can't play at all. The Giants could offer a short-term deal while developing a younger QB.

2. Bryce Young

Bryce Young isn't just the way too early favorite to be the first QB off the board in 2023 but also the first pick overall. The Alabama product is coming off an impressive campaign that was nearly capped off with a National title.

Even despite playing for arguably the most stacked team in the nation, Young still found the way to make everybody around him better. He knows how to hit receivers in stride and put them in a position to succeed.

The only reason why the Giants may not take him is that they won't be bad enough to get the first pick. Even if Jones is terrible and their passing game is dead in the water again, they're not the worst team in the league by any means.

1. C.J. Stroud

That makes C.J. Stroud a likelier replacement. He'll be a high first-round pick but will still be on the board when the Giants are on the clock or it would be easier for them to trade up and get him anyway.

The standout out of Ohio State turned a lot of heads during his first season as a Buckeye. His accuracy was off early on but his anticipatory throws were Hall of Famer-ish, and he sure finished the season strong.

Stroud's game looked NFL-ready in his first season and he's got the intangibles to become a successful player at the next level as well. The Giants should strongly consider tanking just to get him.