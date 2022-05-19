Aaron Donald's future has been a big talking point even days before the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. But the months have passed and it seems that retirement is still an option for the star defenseman.

Just before the Rams beat the Bengals on Super Bowl LVI, there were retirement rumors swirling around Aaron Donald. Many months later, the star pass-rusher is expected to run it back with Los Angeles, but his future isn't 100% clear yet.

After his team became NFL champion, Donald warned he would take it day by day, but it's been taking longer than expected. "I’m going to enjoy this with my teammates and my family for a couple days, how about that? It’s a blessing," Donald said by then.

The best defensive tackle the league has seen in years, Donald still has a lot left in his tank and it would be great for the NFL to have him next season. That possibility seems real, but retirement could be on the table as well.

Rumor: Aaron Donald would still consider retirement if Rams don't meet his demands

Donald is under contract until 2024 after signing a six-year, $135m extension in 2018. But according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Rams are preparing an even bigger deal for the star defenseman.

"Top of the market for defensive players is $28 million annually, and Donald will be well above that when this is all said and done," Fowler wrote. Still, it remains to be seen whether Donald considers it satisfying enough, because if he doesn't, he could decide to hang up his cleats.

"Keep in mind that the retirement buzz around Donald -- first delivered by NBC's Rodney Harrison on the Super Bowl pregame broadcast -- was always real. And it's my understanding that Donald has a number he will play for. If it's not met, retirement can still go down. Adding years to an already existing three-year pact takes Donald well into his mid-30s, and who knows whether he wants to play that long? But that's the best way for Los Angeles to stretch out the money for cap purposes."

Donald turns 31 on May 23, meaning the Rams can still benefit from keeping him for a few more years. Giving him a raise would be in their best interest, especially if they want to make it back-to-back titles. So the team should make sure it offers exactly what he's asking for.