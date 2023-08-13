The 2023 NFL season is near, and everybody is eagerly waiting to see where Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott will land. However, it appears that the running backs have already decided on their next club, as they have planned to play for the same team.

Running backs are facing significant challenges this year. Recently, both Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott were released by the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively, in highly unexpected moves by their respective franchises.

This doesn’t imply that there are no teams interested in them. Presently, it appears that both Cook and Elliott have come to an agreement to play for the same club this year, significantly strengthening their offense and enhancing their chances of competing for a playoff spot.

Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott are on their way to the AFC East

The days of being free agents could soon be over for Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott. The running backs are actively seeking teams interested in their services, and it appears that they have chosen the same club to play for this year.

Michael Lombardi, a former Bill Belichick aide, has hinted that the New England Patriots will sign both Cook and Elliott prior the start of the 2023 season. According to him, the running backs will join the team soon.

“I think Dalvin and Zeke are gonna sign with two weeks to go (before the season starts),” Lombardi said on the PatMcAfee Show. “I think both know where they’re gonna go. I think both don’t want to play yet until camp gets over.”

The Patriots are the sole team that Zeke has visited, and they are also showing interest in Cook. If New England signs both free agents, they would possess a highly formidable tandem to support Mac Jones in achieving success this very year.