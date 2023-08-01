The time has come for Dalvin Cook to choose his next team. Amid the rumors surrounding the free agent, now the Miami Dolphins‘ general manager has closed the door to the running back’s arrival with a subtle message.

During this offseason, Dalvin Cook was left without a team. The Minnesota Vikings surprisingly released the veteran running back, and he’s looking for the best landing spot to play the 2023 NFL season.

There are several rumors about the possible next team of the four-time Pro Bowler. However, it now seems like one of his options has denied his arrival after not being able to convince Cook to join their cause.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier sends subtle message to Dalvin Cook

This offseason has been an absolute roller coaster for Dalvin Cook. After being released by the Vikings, the running back started looking for teams interested in signing him, and several clubs have pursued him in the last few months.

The first ones to show their interest were the Dolphins. Cook was reportedly interested in returning to Florida, where he was born, but he rejected the first offer made by Miami earlier this month.

A few weeks after the denied proposal, it seems like Miami is no longer interested in signing the 27-year-old. Chris Grier, the team’s general manager, talked about the Dolphins’ running back room, sending a subtle message to Cook.

“We feel like we have good players there,” Grier said of their running back room, per Sirius XM NFL Radio. “Raheem Mostert’s been a good player. He was playing really good at the end of the season. You guys remember a couple games — the Buffalo game and I think Houston and Cleveland or something. He was ripping off runs and playing well. Then Jeff Wilson came over, played well. They both got dinged a little bit. But they’ve both been good players in this league, and they’ve played in this system, and they know Mike [McDaniel].

“And Salvon [Ahmed] has come on, showed some good things, made plays. And then we’re excited for Devon [Achane], our young rookie. And Myles Gaskin has been here and Myles is a good player and has been a productive player in the league.”

In recent days, Cook revealed that the New York Jets are his top choice of teams to play for. The Green Gang has already hosted the running back, but he left their facilities without an offer.