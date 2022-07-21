Now that HC Sean Payton has confirmed that he could come back next season, let's take a look at the three teams that are most likely to make a run at him.

Sean Payton added more fuel to one of the wildest offseasons in NFL history. The lifelong New Orleans Saints coach confirmed that he's not going to stay away from the game and could come back as soon as next season.

Payton is one of the most respected coaches in the league. He's a defensive specialist that was tied to multiple franchises throughout his career, yet he stayed loyal to the Saints, at least until his first retirement.

But now that his successor is leading the way in New Orleans, one could immediately rule out a Saints comeback. So, with that in mind, let's take a look at the three teams most likely to make a run at him.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For Sean Payton

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles will succeed Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay, but how long? Payton was supposed to join Tom Brady in Miami this season, so they clearly have a close, solid relationship. That could be a huge factor, especially given Brady's alleged feuds with his Arians and Bill Belichick.

Payton knows the NFC South inside out from this time with the Saints. He'd get to coach another future Hall of Famer QB and a team with an elite defensive unit. The only issue? He wants full control, and Arians is still a big shot in the front office.

2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly targeted Payton for years, but Jerry Jones' relationship with Jason Garrett often forced them to pull the brakes. Now, Mike McCarthy enters the season in the hot seat, and Jones doesn't owe him any favors.

Sean Payton could lead the long-overdue franchise turnaround in Dallas. He'd bring a winning mentality right away. Also, their surging defense and Payton's coaching could be more than enough to thrive in one of football's weakest divisions. Nonetheless, control could again be an issue with Jerry and Stephen Jones taking a hands-on approach.

1. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had a master plan to land both Payton and Brady. Instead, Brian Flores' lawsuit forced them to backpedal and stay put. But their intentions were clear, and there's no reason to believe they won't try to pull it off again in 2023.

Some believe that the Dolphins are setting both Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa for failure in 2022. If that's the case, then the Dolphins should be considered the prime destination for Payton. He'd get full clearance and authority to build the roster, which is reportedly his no. 1 priority to sign with a new team.