Even though there are not much, Jimmy Garoppolo would still have a few possible landing spots out there. Even though they're running out of time, interested teams would have a plan to sign the 49ers quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo's time as the starting quarterback in the Bay looks over. A year after trading up to get him with the third overall pick in the 2021 Draft, the 49ers are ready to enter the 2022 NFL season with Trey Lance under center.

That leaves Jimmy G in a tough spot, as his options seem limited at the moment. With most teams trading for signal-callers earlier this offseason while he was still facing rehab from a shoulder surgery, now there are not many openings at QB in the league.

Even the Jets, who may have to start the season without Zach Wilson, were ruled out as a potential destination for Garoppolo. However, it looks like there are interested teams out there, but they're waiting for the right moment to go after him.

Rumor: Interested teams in Jimmy Garoppolo are waiting for 49ers to release him

“People I’ve talked to around the league still expect that any interested team — whether it’s the Browns, Seattle — they’re waiting for him to be released,” Fowler said on SportsCenter, via Rob Goldberg of Bleacher Report.

“They don’t want anything to do with that $26 million that he’s owed this year. And they know the clock is ticking on San Francisco — that money becomes guaranteed Week 1. And so they’re just going to sort of wait this out. There’s a chance that the 49ers can try to get some sort of mid- to late-round pick for him.”

49ers owner Jed York recently suggested the team would be "happy" to keep Garoppolo, but he carries a $26.95m cap hit for 2022. But if they trade or release him before Week 1, they would save $24.95 million. Therefore, it would make sense if teams prefer to wait and avoid giving something in return.