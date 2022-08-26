Even though the 49ers are heading into the 2022 NFL season with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo is still part of their roster. Here's why San Francisco hasn't released him yet.

Second-year quarterback Trey Lance is ready to take the reins of the 49ers' offense after riding the bench for much of his rookie season. Since San Francisco decided to go with the 2021 third-overall pick this year, Jimmy Garoppolo has been in limbo.

If it weren't for a shoulder surgery, he probably would have been traded by now. But rehab stood in his way, and now the Niners face a big problem. While Jimmy G is excellent for a backup, he's too expensive to stay on the sidelines.

The only way to save the $24.2 million he's due this season is to trade or release him before Week 1. Garoppolo reportedly has a suitor in the Seahawks, but they're believed to be waiting for the Niners to cut him. In the Bay, however, they're reportedly aware of this, so they would wait until the very end to let him free.

Rumor: Seahawks are very interested in 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

“I keep asking teams all the time, why don’t they just cut Jimmy G now? And the answer that I got back from multiple teams is 'they don’t want him to go to Seattle'," NFL insider Mike Lombardi said Thursday on his "The GM Shuffle" podcast, via Logan Mullen of Audacy. "I said, 'Well how interested is Seattle in Jimmy G?' And (one source) said 'Oh, they’re very interested in him.' So for all the talk about Geno, for all the talk about Drew Lock, I think Seattle knows they’re going to get Jimmy G. And I think San Francisco knows that he could go there. So they’re trying everything in their power to prevent that, and they have no takers.

“So what I think will happen is the Friday before the opening weekend, I think they’ll cut Jimmy G. I think that’s when they’ll cut him, and then he’ll have to go do his contract and go up to Seattle and go there. But there is no interest in allowing Seattle to have even a week of preparation with Jimmy G to come in as their starting quarterback. But I do believe, reliably reported to me, that Seattle is the team that wants him.”

Pete Carroll suggested Seattle was fine with Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but the latest word on the street is that the team would land Garoppolo if the 49ers release him. What the Niners intend to do with Jimmy G remains uncertain, as both coach Kyle Shanahan and owner Jed York left all options open.

As we've said before, Garoppolo would be a great but very expensive backup. Therefore, for the Niners it would make sense to avoid paying the salary he is owed this year. However, considering that he could join a division rival as soon as they do that, it would also make sense if they make them wait until the last minute.