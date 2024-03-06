NFL Rumors: Tony Pollard may consider an unexpected proposal to stay with the Cowboys

A new football year is about to begin. The start of the free agency market is near, and now the Dallas Cowboys could make an unexpected move regarding Tony Pollard to keep him for more years.

The Cowboys’ roster is considered one of the best in the entire NFL. They boast a formidable offense and a dominant defense, yet they have not been able to fulfill expectations despite their talent.

Last offseason, the team opted to part ways with Ezekiel Elliott and elevate Tony Pollard to the starting role. However, with Pollard’s contract set to expire, they need to address his future as soon as possible.

Report: Tony Pollard is willing to stay with the Cowboys for less money

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys made the decision to release Ezekiel Elliott. In the need of a starting running back, they promoted Tony Pollard, but not in the best terms possible for the player.

For the 2023 season, the Cowboys franchise tagged Tony Pollard. They were unwilling to offer him a lucrative contract extension, which is why they only committed to him for one year.

However, Pollard’s performance was remarkable, and that’s why the team wants to continue with him. Nevertheless, the player knows that the running backs’ situation is not the best, and he must make a tough decision to stay in Dallas.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Pollard will accept an offer for less money than he expected to continue with the Cowboys. The running back is very comfortable with the NFC East team and is confident that he’ll help them succeed in the near future.

Pollard is expected to receive offers from other teams, but the market for running backs will be tough this year. Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, among others, are set to become free agents, and it appears that not all of them will be able to secure a long-term deal with a team.

How much money could Tony Pollard earn this year?

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, which payed him $10.09 million for the 2023 season. However, this number is set to be a lot lower for the upcoming campaign.

According to Spotrac, Pollard could sign a two-year, $13.06 million deal this offseason. This would pay him around $6.5 million per year, but reports suggest that he could accept less to remain with the Cowboys.